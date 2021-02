Clonmel’s Seán Tobin continued his good form at the weekend with a race win at the Metz Indoor meet in France.

He won the 3,000 metres event on Saturday with an excellent time of 7 minutes and 48 seconds.

Seán has been performing well recently with a number of impressive pace-setting displays in meets across Europe.

He’s also the reigning 10,000 metre national senior champion, after winning Gold in Dublin last August.