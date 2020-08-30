Clonmel’s Sean Tobin claims national 10000 metre title

Clonmel’s Sean Tobin won the national 10 thousand metre title yesterday.

In his first race over the distance, the Tipp man ran an impressive 29 minutes 35 second 10k to finish 1st in yesterday’s final.

Tobin was agonisingly beaten in the 15 hundred metre final last week by a 200th of a second and speaking to Tipp FM, he was relieved to get the victory yesterday…

“It was great! It was nice to be able to win a national title and bring it back to Clonmel.

It’s been a bit of a crazy week, especially after last week’s race. It was great to see that get a lot of publicity and you know over the week that can be a bit mentally draining too so I was just happy to get in and get this win out of the way.

It was great to get it.”