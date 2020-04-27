Clonmel Town manager hopes current TS&DL season can be finished

Clonmel Town manager Jonathan Donoghue says he hopes the current TS&DL season can be finished.

All local soccer was halted due to the Covid-19 virus along with every sport across the country.

However, the former Munster Youths winning manager says it would be particularly cruel on teams chasing silverware if the season couldn’t be concluded:

“You shouldn’t reward the teams that have struggled all year. Really they should finish the season.

“It’s only fair that Cashel get the opportunity for promotion.

“…If you do cancel the season, you’re kind of rewarding Clonmel Celtic, Twomileborris, Cahir, etc, with another season of the premier league when maybe they don’t deserve it.”