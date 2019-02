Clonmel Town have progressed to the quarter final of the FAI junior Cup after beating Crumlin United in Dublin.

The Tipp side were trailing the Dubliners 3 goals to 2 at the halfway point.

However, a pair of Keith Cashman goals in the second half saw them book their place in the last eight with a 4-3 win.

Crumlin United were reduced to ten men in the closing stages of the match.