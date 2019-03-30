Clonmel Rugby win opening round robin AIL qualifier

Clonmel have gotten off to winning ways in the opening game of their Round Robin AIL qualifiers.

They hosted Connacht Champions Connemara who took an early lead, shaking the home side with two tries early on in the first half.

Once they regrouped the home side added two tries from Niall Campion and Luke Hogan to give them a slender lead of three points.

Connemara retook the lead with a try before tries from Shay Vandam and Alex Sheehan sealed the win for the home side.

The match finished up 31 -21.