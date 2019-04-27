Clonmel Rubgy fight for promotion to AIL

Clonmel Rugby Club are aiming to make history today.

They face Seapoint of Dublin in the AIL play-off as they bid to gain Senior status.

It comes on the back of an incredible season for the club having already won the Munster Junior League, being Munster Junior Cup semi-finalists and finishing second in the All Ireland round-robin.

Speaking on Across the Line with Stephen Gleeson last night, Clonmel Rugby Chairman Joe Winston said the dedication by squad members coupled with great coaching has brought them this far.



Kick-off in Seapoint is at 2.30 today