Clonmel go up against Omagh in their first game in Division 2C of the AIL this afternoon.

They secured promotion to the Senior ranks this year where they join Nenagh Ormond and Cashel who are in Division 2A.

Clonmel head coach Pat O’Connor says they’ve put a lot of work into getting to the AIL.

Kick off at Ard Gaoithe is at 2.30 this afternoon.

In Division 2A Cashel are away to Dolphin while Nenagh welcome Rainey Old Boys to New Ormond Park.