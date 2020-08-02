Clonmel Commercials head up Group 1 of Tipperary Ladies Senior Football Championship

By Paul Carroll

Round 1 of the Ladies Senior Football championship is underway in Tipperary this weekend.

The action began on Thursday evening where Brian Borus defeated Fethard on a scoreline of 3-13 to 3-09.

On Friday evening, Moyle Rovers went to the top of Group 2 as they inflicted a heavy defeat on Cappawhite. They ran up a score of 8-30 to Cappawhite’s 1-05.

The final two games of round 1 take place today.

The first of those games saw Clonmel Commercials get their campaign off to a winning start as they defeated Templemore by 10 points in Templemore this morning. The final score was 4-11 to 0-13.

That result leaves Clonmel at the top of Group 1, ahead of Brian Borus, after the first round of games.

The final game of round 1 takes place this afternoon, at 4pm in Group 2, where Cahir welcome Aherlow.