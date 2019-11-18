Clonmel Commercials fought hard to earn place in football final

Clonmel Commercials manager Charlie McGeever told Tipp FM Sport he was relieved his side are through to the Munster senior football club final after a hard earned victory over St Joseph’s Milltown Malbay.

The Tipp champions faced a vocal home crowd and strong opponents as they came from behind in West Clare to secure a 0-9 to 0-7 victory.

All Ireland hurling medallist Seamus Kennedy put the Clonmel side a point clear before Jack Kennedy added another late on to secure victory over St Joseph’s who had led all the way to that point.

At the full time whistle Commercials manager Charlie McGeever told Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson he was relieved and delighted to be in the final