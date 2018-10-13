Clonmel Commercials face stiff opposition to retain title

Reigning county champions Clonmel Commercials will be anxious to hold on to their title this year.

That’s according to Enda O’Sullivan, a member of the Tipperary Football Committee.

Commercials face neighbours Moyle Rovers in what’s anticipated to be a rip-roaring county senior football semi final tomorrow afternoon.

Enda O’ Sullivan says Moyle Rovers will definitely put up a good battle…

Throw in in Cahir is at 4pm.

While Ardfinnan face Loughmore Castleiney in the other semi final in Holycross at 2pm tomorrow.