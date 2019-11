After an emphatic win over Miltown Malbay on Sunday, Clonmel Commercials will face Nemo Rangers in the Munster Club Football Final.

The game scheduled for December 1st will give Nemo a chance for revenge after losing the Munster title to Commercials in 2015.

The South Tipp side had to fight all the way before late scores edged them clear in West Clare.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game – analyst and former Tipp coach Shane Stapleton says anything can happen in a final.