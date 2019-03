Clonmel Rugby have advanced to the Semi Final of the Munster Junior Cup.

It was an all Tipp derby as they went up against Kilfeacle Rugby at Ardgaoithe in Clonmel.

The home side trailed the visitors by 8 points at the half time break. 11 points to three the score.

The second half saw Clonmel turn their fortunes around, scoring three tries and a penalty to book their place in the semis on a scoreline of 20 points to 11.