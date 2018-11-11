Clodiagh overcome Holycross in local derby

A hugely entertaining Ricky Fogarty cup tie saw Clodiagh Rangers topple near neighbours Holycross 4-2 in a penalty shootout at Drombane.

Holycross started the game the brighter going 4-1 up before Clodiagh regrouped with a brace of goals from John Ryan Casey and a James Murray penalty to leave it 4-4.

Another goal a piece in extra time meant penalties were required and Adrian Cooke saved twice to give the home side the win.

After the game Clodiagh manager Eamon Maher told Tipp FM Sport it was an exciting game of football.



Elsewhere, Moneygall recorded an impressive 3-0 win over Ardcroney in Division one of the NTDL, the result means Moneygall will be back in the premier division next season.