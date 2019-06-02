Clare expecting tough challenge from Tipp minors

Clare are expecting a tough challenge from Tipp when the sides meet in the Munster Under 20 Hurling Championship this afternoon.

Tipp lost their opening game to Cork but bounced back with an impressive win over Waterford.

The Banner meanwhile beat Waterford in their only game of the Championship so far.

Clare manager Fergal Lynch says Tipp were impressive in their win over the Deise.

Throw-in is at 2 o’clock in Cusack Park.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir.