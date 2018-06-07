Clare clash is described as ‘Do or Die’ for Tipp hurlers



It’s do or die for Tipperary on Sunday, according to a former All Ireland winning captain with the Premier.

Declan Carr says that while both of Tipp’s second half performances against Cork and Waterford were good – some of that can be put down to the fact that both opponents took their foot off the pedal for a time.

It’s Tipp’s final game of the round robin, and the Holycross-Ballycahill clubman says both Clare and Tipp must produce a performance this weekend…

Throw in is at 2pm,and we’ll have live commentary of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and the Husqvarna Sales & Service Centre @ Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.