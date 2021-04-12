Charlie Swan & Istabraq go up against Conor Sweeney and the Munster final winning Tipp team

Today’s focus in the search for Tipperary’s Greatest Sporting moment is on the Tipp footballers and Istabraq’s 3 in a row at the Champion Hurdle in Cheltenham.

Tipp bridged an 85 year gap to win the Munster Senior football title last year.

Balyporeen’s Conor Sweeney says he was privileged to captain the side.

“You know I can only count myself very lucky to have had such a great year. I’ve had plenty of time to reflect over the last couple of months and while 2020 was a difficult year for everyone – especially us as a nation – I was incredibly lucky. I had a lot of stuff going on in my life. None more so than the football which gave my week structure and gave my life structure overall so it made life just a little easier.”

The Aidan O’Brien trained Istabraq was the star of the Irish racing scene in the late ‘90’s

Cloughjordan’s Charlie Swan partnered him to all of his many successes.

“I was just very, very lucky to be around at the same time.”

“He was a brilliant horse – you could ride him anywhere. His best part of him was his jumping. He was absolutely electric to jump – he did fall twice but it was on very heavy ground.”

“He was a terrific horse – I think we won 23 races including three English Champion Hurdles and four Irish Champion Hurdles.”