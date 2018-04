Killenaule are through to the South Tipp Senior Hurling semifinal after they defeated Carrick Swan 2-19 to 1-18 in last nights quarter final.

“The Robins’ held a three point lead at the break going in 1-13 to 1-10 up.

A late Eoin Barry goal was enough to see The Robins through to the semi fial where they will meet St. Marys.

In the refixed West Tipp Intermediate hurling championship quarter final Knockavilla Kickhams defeated Golden Kilfeackle on a 2-18 to 2-14 scoreline.