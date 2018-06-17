Cathal Purcell is quickest in Tipperary County Time Trials

Cathal Purcell of Carrick Wheeler’s was quickest in the Tipperary County Time Trial Championship.

He covered the 16 kilometre course which started and finished in Littleton in a time of 21 minutes 26 seconds to take the title.

2nd was Eoin Woods of North Tipp Wheelers with Ray Cullen of Carrick Wheeler’s taking bronze.

Olympic Gold Medallist Katie George Dunleavy piloted by Jennifer Bates of Team Gerard won the Tandem race with Peter Ryan of the hosts Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club piloted by Anthony Walsh of A1 cycling second.