Cathal Barrett fit for Sunday’s Munster Final

The Tipperary team to play Limerick in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final on Sunday in LIT Gaelic Grounds has been announced by manager Liam Sheedy.

There is a boost for Tipperary with the news that Cathal Barrett has been included in the starting 15. However, there is one forced change from the last day, which will see Dan McCormack coming into the attack in place of the injured Patrick Maher.

The Tipperary team is as follows.

1. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha

2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill

3. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane

4. Seán O’Brien – Newport

5. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh

6. Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

7. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

8. Michael Breen – Ballina

9. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

10. Jason Forde – Silvermines

11. John O’Dwyer – Killenaule

12. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

13. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

14. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) – Drom-Inch

15. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg

16. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy

17. Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

18. Robert Byrne – Portroe

19. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs

20. Willie Connors – Kiladangan

21. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan

22. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg

23. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

24. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s

25. Donagh Maher – Burgess

26. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs