Cathal Barrett fit for Sunday’s Munster Final

The Tipperary team to play Limerick in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final on Sunday in LIT Gaelic Grounds has been announced by manager Liam Sheedy.
There is a boost for Tipperary with the news that Cathal Barrett has been included in the starting 15. However, there is one forced change from the last day, which will see Dan McCormack coming into the attack in place of the injured Patrick Maher.
The Tipperary team is as follows.
1. Brian Hogan – Lorrha-Dorrha
2. Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill
3. James Barry – Upperchurch-Drombane
4. Seán O’Brien – Newport
5. Brendan Maher – Borris-Ileigh
6. Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
7. Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
8. Michael Breen – Ballina
9. Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
10. Jason Forde – Silvermines
11. John O’Dwyer – Killenaule
12. Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
13. John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
14. Séamus Callanan (Capt.) – Drom-Inch
15. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg
16. Paul Maher – Moyne-Templetuohy
17. Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
18. Robert Byrne – Portroe
19. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs
20. Willie Connors – Kiladangan
21. Alan Flynn – Kiladangan
22. Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Éire Óg
23. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
24. Séamus Kennedy – St. Mary’s
25. Donagh Maher – Burgess
26. Niall O’Meara – Kilruane MacDonaghs