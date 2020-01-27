Cashel Town beaten in fiery Munster Junior Cup tie

Cashel Town have been having a fantastic season domestically but crashed out of the Munster Cup on Saturday evening after a bad-tempered affair in Cork, where they went down 2-0 to Coachford.

The visitors started well and were more than a match for the hosts in the early part of the game. They even had the ball in the net through Eoin Byrne in the 20th minute, but had the score ruled out for offside, a contentious decision that was at the root of much of the Tipperary side’s frustration from then onwards.

Scoreless at half-time, the second half started much the same as the first ended, but the deadlock was eventually broken in the 51st minute when Coachford were awarded a penalty kick. For the rest of the game the onus was on Cashel to attack as Coachford defended deep and slowed the game down with every opportunity. The Tipperary team’s frustrations boiled over near the end and they were reduced to nine men when two of their players saw red. They still continued to push for an eqauliser however but the home side caught them on a breakaway to score the second and vital goal deep into injury time to move forward to the last 16.