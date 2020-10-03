Cashel RFC and Nenagh Ormond looking for back-to-back wins today

Cashel RFC will be looking to build on their excellent win over Shannon last weekend when they take to the field for the second round of the AIL Community Series.

They’re at home to Highfield this afternoon in Munster Conference One.

Meanwhile in Conference Two, Clonmel are seeking their first win of the campaign as they host Bruff, while Nenagh Ormond will look to make it back-to-back wins away to Midleton.

All games kick off at 2.30.

Cashel RFC’s Peter Silke says that even though the proper AIL season doesn’t start until January, it’s great to be playing rugby again:

“Well I think it’s vitally important that players continue to play. Because if you have a break, you know, it could be very, very difficult for some players – particularly playing rugby, because it’s such a physical game and particularly, in the All-Ireland League.

“If you’re not conditioned properly, you are going to get hurt in the games.

“So, it’s vital that we keep playing the games.”