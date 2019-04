Both of Tipperary’s teams in Division 2A of the All Ireland League are in action this afternoon.

A win for Cashel against Dolphin will secure a home promotion playoff semi final against Navan.

Cashel currently sit 3 points ahead of them on the table.

That game is in Irish Independent Park at 2.30.

Then Navan travel to North Tipp to take on Nenagh Ormond, in New Ormond Park at 2:30.