Cashel look to bounce back after FAI Cup defeat

The Tipperary Cup takes centre stage tomorrow in the TS&DL.

In the two ties featuring all Premier League teams Glengoole Utd take on Bansha Celtic while Clonmel Town host Cahir Park.

St Michael’s will hope to bounce back from last weekends loss in the FAI Junior Cup when they travel to Cullen Lattin while Cashel Town will look to get their season back on track after their defeat to Gorey Rangers last weekend when they face Cahir Park’s second string in Cahir.

Cashel manager Brian Boca Glasheen says his team are doing everything right.