Cashel King Cormac’s are Tipperary’s representatives in this weekend’s Munster Intermediate Hurling championship.

They take on Kerry’s Lixnaw at the quarter final stages of the competition.

The Kerry side have home advantage, with the West Tipp team travelling to Lixnaw for a 1:30pm throw in.

There will be extra time if necessary, as a result is needed on the day.