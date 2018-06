Carrick on Suir’s Michael O’Loughlin has retained his Under 23 National Time Trial Championship crown.

The Team Wiggins rider came home 7 seconds faster than his nearest challenger covering the 35 kilometres in a time of 42 minutes 54 seconds.

Meanwhile the Tipperary duo of Peter Ryan and Sean Hahessy took gold in the Paracycling Tandem in Sligo last night.