Carrick-on-Suir Gymnast Kellie O’Donnell has won 3 silver medals at the Special Olympics at Abu Dhabi.

O’Donnell, 24, was placed fifth overall.

91 Irish athletes are competing in 12 sports in all – backed up by a 39 strong volunteer management team.

The games run from March 14th to 21st with 7,000 Special Olympics athletes from 170 countries competing.