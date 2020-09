It’s the final day of the Tour de France, and Ireland’s Sam Bennett is set to clinch the Green Jersey.

The 29-year-old Carrick-on-Suir native holds a 55 points lead in the sprinters’ competition.

It will be the first time an Irish rider has taken home the green jersey since Sean Kelly in 1989.

Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar will win the Tour after claiming yesterday’s time trial.

The 21 year old becomes the youngest man since 1904 to wear the Yellow Jersey at the finish line.