Carrick-on-Suir’s Sam Bennett promoted to 2nd place at 11th stage of Tour de France

Carrick-on-Suir’s Sam Bennett has claimed 2nd place on the 11th stage of the Tour de France this evening.

He had been hoping to win his second consecutive stage, having won Stage 10 yesterday.

The local cyclist ended up being bumped up to 2nd place from 3rd today after Peter Sagan saw his stage result wiped following an illegal shoulder near the line on Wout van Aert.

Bennett now holds a 68-point lead over the Slovakian in the battle for the green jersey.

Primoz Roglic stays in yellow.

Today’s finish at Poitiers is where Bennett’s fellow Carrick-on-Suir native Sean Kelly first won on the Tour in 1978.