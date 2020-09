Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett has finished 3rd on stage 5 of the Tour de France.

The Deceuninck Quick Step rider becomes the first Irish man in 31 years to take the Green jersey of Points leader. Fellow Carrick man Sean Kelly was the last to do so in 1989.

The 183km stage was won by Belgian Wout van Aert of the Lotto Jumbo team.

Bennett’s team mate Julian Allaphilippe retains the leaders Yellow jersey.