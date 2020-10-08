Carrick-on-Suir ‘Raven Rock Rally’ also falls victim to COVID-19

The highlight of Carrick-on-Suir Motor Club’s season is one of the many sporting events to fall victim to Covid-19.

The 49th annual Ravens Rock Rally was due to take place this weekend with the club having put in trojan work to ensure the event could go ahead and abide by Covid-19 regulations.

The plan was for the stages to be held without spectators on the stages which were to be held in County Waterford next Sunday.

However in a post on the Carrick-on-Suir Motor Clubs Facebook page Clerk of the Course James Coleman said the move to Level 3 of Covid restrictions left them with no option but to postpone the rally.