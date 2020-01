There was no joy for Carrick-on-Suir’s Sam Bennett at the Tour Down Under today.

Having won yesterday’s opening stage of the Australian World Tour event, the Deceuninck Quick Step rider missed out on the podium on the 135 kilometre trek to Stirling.

It was won by Caleb Ewan of the Lotto Soudal squad with Irish national champion Bennett outside the top ten.

Bennett slips to second in the overall classification level on time with Ewan, who takes over the leader’s jersey going into stage 3.