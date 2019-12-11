Carr- The standard in U21 hurling is top quality in the Premier County

Hurling in the county is at a new level of quality according to former All Ireland winning captain Declan Carr.

The former county star is part of the Holycross U21 hurlers backroom team that secured the Mid A title at the weekend and now prepare for a county semi final against neighbours Clonoulty Rossmore.

Kiladangan and Ballingarry will clash in the other A hurling semi final which is also on next weekend.

Speaking this week to Tipp FM Sport, the Holycross Ballycahill native Declan Carr said that at Under 21 level the standard is getting higher and higher.

