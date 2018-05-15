Carnage predicted ahead of Championship opener

Carnage is all that awaits the bottom 2 teams in Munster, according to Tipp senior hurling manager Michael Ryan.

It’s the start of a massive campaign for the squad – which will see their resources stretched – with 4 games in 4 weeks.

The first of which takes place on Sunday – when the Premier travel to Limerick – having overcome the Treaty side after extra time in the league.

Ryan says they’re aiming for a top 2 finish this year…

Throw in on Sunday afternoon is at 2pm and we’ll have full live commentary of the game here on Tipp FM.