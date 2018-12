Cappawhite Gaels meet Carrick Davins in the second of the U21 B hurling semi finals this afternoon.

The winner of that one will meet Moyne Templetuohy/Thurles Gaels who came out on top of yesterday’s other semi final over Newport 0-17 to 2-10.

County Board secretary Tim Floyd says Cappawhite will be favourites for this one.

Throw in in Golden is at 12noon.