Camogie: No more chances as teams gear up for start of knockout action

Eight Tipperary clubs are making their final preparations ahead of this weekends County Senior Camogie Quarter Finals.

Drom-Inch go up against Toomevara, Burgess/Duharra play Nenagh, Clonoulty are at home to Silvermines while Cashel face Annacarty. All games will throw in this Friday at 6.30pm.

Tipp forward and Clonoulty club woman Sarah Fryday says even though they are at home on Friday, home advantage doesn’t play a big role during Covid restrcitions:

“It’s not really a major advantage at the moment because you don’t have your supporters, but it’s nice to have your home ground. So Clonoulty will be looking for a win there, but Silvermines are an up and coming team. They’ve a lot of girls back from travelling and really showing massive commitment the last few weeks.

“They’re a really classy outfit and they shouldn’t be overlooked by any means. They’re really going to put it up to that Clonoulty team with the likes of Eimear Murphy and Brid Quinn back at their absolute best.”