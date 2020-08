County champions Drom and Inch have booked their spot in this year’s senior camogie semi-finals.

The Mid side recorded a 22 points to 1-6 win over Toomevara in last nights quarter-final.

In the other two quarter finals last night, Clonoulty/Rossmore had a 2-20 to 1-11 win over Silvermines and Cashel beat Annacarty 2-13 to 1-13.

The last semi-final spot will be decided on Monday evening, when Burgess/Duharra face Nenagh Eire Og in Portroe at half past 6.