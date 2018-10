This afternoon sees Burgess Duharra go in search of their 7th County Senior Camogie title in a row.

It’s been described as a David and Goliath battle, as they face Clonoulty Rossmore, who are in their first senior decider.

However, they’ve a strong team, and Tipp FM analyst Geraldine Kinane says it could be their day…

Throw in in the Ragg is at 2pm.

Meanwhile, at the same venue, the Intermediate decider also takes place at 4:30.

It pits Thurles Sarsfields against Cashel.