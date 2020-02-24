Cahir stun Clonmel Town in Tipperary Cup

Cahir Park produced their best domestic performance of the season at the weekend to overcome Clonmel Town 4-3 in the Tipperary Cup.

Dominant in the early stages the home side peppered the visitor’s goal with

efforts, and the pressure eventually told when a Town defender conceded a penalty.

From the resulting spot kick, Alan O Donnell opened the scoring for Cahir Park but

the lead was short-lived, as just eight minutes later a free kick into the Park goalmouth

lead to an almighty scramble and a home defender managed to put through his own goal to level the tie.

Despite the set-back, Cahir resumed control shortly before half time and got their noses in front. A ball to the back-post put the Town defence under pressure and Shane Murphy rose highest to plant his header past Fabien Kerton.

Leading at the break, Cahir continued their dominance in the second half creating the best of the chances and were awarded on the hour mark when a Town defender put through his own goal.

To their credit, Clonmel Town showed great resilience and brought the game back to a single goal deficit 15 minutes from time when Evan McGuire rattled the net with a fantastic shot from the edge of the area.

That sparked a furious last quarter of an hour with both sides chasing goals. The hosts thought they had finally put the tie to bed five minutes from the end when Ross Condon got their fourth, but two minutes from the end Rhys O’Regan pulled a goal back for the Clonmel side. However, that was as good as it was going to get for Clonmel Town as Cahir Park held on to advance into the next round of the draw.