Cahir senior ladies eagerly awaiting Munster semi-final clash

Tipp champions Cahir are eagerly awaiting their Munster Ladies Football semi-final whenever it happens.

Following their thrilling win over Banner from Clare in the quarter-final they are due to take on Mourneabbey who are the reigning provincial and All Ireland champions.

The Cork outfit are managed by Shane Ronayne who also coaches the Tipp Ladies Footballers and is a teacher at Coláiste Dún Iascaigh in Cahir.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time on Tipp FM Aisling Moloney said he’ll be well familiar with many of the Cahir players:

“We’ve had Shane since we were in school, since I was in first year in school so if there’s anybody who knows us well, it’s Shane Ronayne.

“But look, I suppose, we’re probably going to be up against it now again playing Mourneabbey. They’ve been All-Ireland champions the last few years in a row.

“We have a young enough bunch with us as well – we’ve a young team. This year we would have settled for getting to a county final, never mind winning it. Everything after that was a plus for us.

“Here we are now facing a Munster semi-final. What more could you want? Playing one of the best teams in the country.”