Cahir ladies march on to Munster Senior Football semi-final with thrilling win over Banner

Cahir are through to the Munster Senior Club Semi-Final after a thrilling victory over Clare side, Banner, last night.

The two sides went in level at full time with 3 goals and 13 points a piece.

The first half of extra time was all Cahir’s though as they clocked up another goal and three points to their opponents 1 point.

And despite a very hard-fought comeback by Banner in the second half of extra time, Cahir clinched the victory by just a point.

The final score was Cahir 4-16, Banner 4-15.

They will now face Mourneabbey of Cork in the semi-final.