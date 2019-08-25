Cahill praises backroom team after U20 victory

Tipperary hurling goes from strength to strength as the Under 20 hurlers claimed the inaugural title after a wonderful display against Cork in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

Billy Seymour hit 2-5 as the Kiladangan toward led the way for a blistering display that ensured two All Ireland titles returned to Tipp in a week.

Tipp led 4-9 to 0-10 at the break as Cork rallied somewhat in the second half before Cathal Bourke completes the rout with another goal as Tipp ran out comfortable 5-17 to 1-18 winners.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson at the full time whistle Tipp manager Liam Cahill paid tribute to those working alongside him.