Jerome Cahill has been hailed as the player that could fill the Bonner’s boots.

That’s according to former inter-county star James Woodlock, who was impressed by the youngster when he came on against Limerick in the Munster final.

The Premier looked to be struggling without a forward like Bonner Maher, who’s ACL injury will keep him out for the rest of the season.

James Woodlock says Jerome Cahill could be the answer…