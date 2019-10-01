Cahill confirmed as new Waterford manager

Liam Cahill has been confirmed as the new manager of the Waterford senior hurlers.

The Tipperary native who led the Premier County to All Ireland glory at Under 20 and minor level stepped down from his role with the Premier last week.

And last night The Waterford County Board has ended weeks of speculation by announcing that Cahill would be taking over as their inter-county senior hurling manager with Michael Bevans as his coach for the 2020/2021 season.

The remainder of the management team has yet to be announced