The replay of the Intermediate county final between Cashel and Thurles Sarsfields takes place in The Ragg at noon today.

A late equaliser by county star Karen Kennedy for the cathedral town side saw the sides finish at 1-8 a piece last weekend.

There’s more action tomorrow when Knockavilla and Lorrha clash in the junior B club camogie championship final replay.

Throw in at the camogie grounds in the Ragg for that one is also 12 noon.