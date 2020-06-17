Busy time ahead for club and county players

Drom and Inch senior hurling manager James Woodlock believes its going to be an incredibly busy number of weeks for club and county players.

The former Tipp star says ‘every inter-county manager will look to harness his players’ which could mean that county players could possibly miss club training over the coming weeks due to inter-county preparations.

The Tipperary County Board have yet to announce their favoured format for the county championship.

James Woodlock says the club set up is a great way for the county player to get back into action again.

“I do think the club is a great platform for the county player to get back into training and start building up their fitness and their hurling again.”

“I think they’re going to be with the club for the majority of the time but I do foresee inter-county managers saying we’ll have to train once a week and to be honest I think that’s only fair on the inter-county player as well as they have a big championship coming up.”