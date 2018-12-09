Busy day of local soccer action

In the North Tipp District League Premier Division Borroway meet Holycross in the early kick off at 11:30.

Then there are two games down for decision at 2.

Nenagh Celtic play Killavilla while BT Harps take on Thurles Town.

In Division 1 Shinrone play Moneygall at 11.30 while at the same time Cloughjordan go up against Ardcroney.

In Tipperary Cup 1st round action the pick of the fixtures this weekend sees St Michaels go up against Cashel town B at 11

Then at 11:30, Galbally meet Ballyneale while 30 minutes later Peake Villa take on Suirside.

There are three more games down for decision at 2pm.

It’s Two Mile Borris v Clonmel Town, Clonmel Celtic against Tipp Town, and Cashel town meet Vee Rovers.

The Nora Kennedy Quarter Final between Arra Rovers and Clodiagh Rangers B is off due to a bereavement.