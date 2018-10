Burgess Duharra are aiming to become back to back Munster Senior Camogie champions.

The face Inagh Kilnamona in tomorrow’s semi final – the sides last met in the Munster final last year, where Burgess came out on top.

That was a hard fought battle, and it’s expected this year’s meeting will be more of the same.

Tipp forward, and Clonoulty Rossmore’s Cait Devane says Burgess Duharra’s experience will stand to them…

Throw in tomorrow afternoon in Inagh, Co. Clare is at 1.30pm.