Burgess Duharra face familiar opposition in Munster Semi Final

Reigning Tipp and Munster Senior Camogie champions Burgess Duharra face familiar competition in today’s Munster semi final.

They play Clare Champions Inagh Kilnamona, who they defeated in last year’s Munster final.

The Banner side have home advantage however, with the game throwing in in Inagh at 1:30pm.

Clonoulty Rossmore lost out to Burgess in the Tipp senior Camogie final.

Their star forward Cáit Devane previews the game for Tipp FM Sport…

Meanwhile, at the same time, in the Munster Intermediate Camogie Championship, Tipperary champions, Cashel, will take on Éire Óg from Cork in the Munster semi final.