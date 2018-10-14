Burgess Duharra advance to Munster Camogie Semi Final

Burgess Duharra have been crowned Senior County Camogie champions for the seventh year in a row.

They now advance to a Munster semi final.

They swept aside Clonoulty Rossmore in the Ragg yesterday.

It was a slow start for the champions, scoring only a single point in the first ten minutes, at which point the floodgates opened.

Burgess took charge from that point on and their championship experience stood to them, retaining their trophy with ease.

The final score at the Ragg….2-20 – 0-08.

TippFM Sport caught up with Burgess Duharra manager, Pat Cremin, after the match, he felt it was a remarkable achievement.

