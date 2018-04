Burgess claimed a hard fought victory in the opening round of the Seamus O Riain hurling competition last night.

Manager Pat Gibson says he’s happy with the win but they’ve a lot of work to do yet.

JK Bracken’s fell at the final hurdle – and lost the game by just 2 points – it finished 1-14 to 1-12.

Burgess manager Pat Gibson says they were pushed all the way..